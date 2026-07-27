- The Dove Fire broke out in the Sierra Nevada foothills Sunday afternoon, southwest of the Tuolumne County city of Sonora, and quickly grew to over 220 acres. The fire had zero containment as of Monday morning, and the town of Sonora was under an evacuation warning. [Chronicle]
- Three people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a food festival Sunday at the Seattle Space Needle. Police have arrested one suspect and are still searching for another, after the shooting — an echo of the 2019 Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting — that took place in the waning hours of the three-day Bite of Seattle fest. [Associated Press]
- Sacramento area news station KCRA is marking three years since the death of a 23-year-old correspondent, Katie Hoedt, who died after falling from a rope swing onto rocks at Folsom Lake. Since then, Hoedt's family has worked to get more signage posted about rope swings being banned, and about the dangers of unseen rocks and boulders in the water. [KCRA]
- One person was left with critical injuries in a house fire in Benicia on Sunday. [KRON4]
- A Chico mother has been arrested after allegedly trying to "re-home" her seven-year-old daughter via a Facebook post. [KRON4]
- BART was recovering Monday morning from a disruption of service on the Yellow line, due to an equipment problem between Pleasant Hill and Lafayette stations. [KPIX]
- Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong visited San Francisco and met with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Saturday, and it's believed they discussed "expanding cooperation in AI infrastructure." [Korea JoongAng Daily]
Top image: Photo via Cal Fire