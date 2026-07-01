A shooting occurred near a World Cup watch party at Spark Social in SF’s Mission Bay neighborhood Tuesday night following the game, and both victims are expected to survive.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 600 block of Mission Bay Boulevard around 9:11 pm, where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, as the Chronicle reports. Both were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police say that an argument between individuals escalated, and a man pulled out a gun and opened fire on the victims before fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The shooting happened outside Spark Social, the outdoor food truck market and gathering place in SF’s Mission Bay, which had hosted a daylong World Cup watch party that ended with a DJ set after Mexico's match against Ecuador. Police have not said whether the shooting was connected to the event.

As noted by KTVU, another watch party also took place three blocks away at Thrive City outside the Chase Center.

The aftermath of the Mexico v. Ecuador match, in which Mexico won 2-0, also led to some chaos at a massive watch party in San Jose's San Pedro Square, where crowds lingered for about two hours after the match ended, leading police to declare to an unlawful assembly and a dispersal order. Crowds reportedly swarmed an ambulance and climbed on top of it, and two people were reportedly injured in separate stabbings.

A large crowd also took over an intersection in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles in the aftermath of Tuesday night's match, and a sideshow broke out.

Related: Mexico-Ecuador World Cup Watch Party In San Jose Expected to Draw Tens of Thousands

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