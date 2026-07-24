- Parts of downtown Santa Rosa were closed Thursday evening for a location shoot for an independent film featuring actors dressed as ICE agents. The film project, which centers on an African immigrant in the US, is titled The Silence We Flee, and it's being directed by local filmmaker Hasan Mageye. [NBC Bay Area]
- A Livermore restaurant, Da Boccery, was targeted by thieves Tuesday after it closed early to abide by evacuation orders from the Little Fire. [KPIX]
- Wildfires have broken out in southwestern France, and in Spain west of Madrid, leading to mass evacuations. [New York Times]
- Roman Becerra, a well-loved server at 5 Tacos & Beers in Berkeley, was violently assaulted and robbed while taking out money at an ATM to pay rent, and his son, who he raised on his own, has launched a GoFundMe for his recovery. [KTVU]
- A jackknifed big rig carrying 40,000 pounds of fruit from the Central Valley was blocking multiple lanes on northbound I-238 in San Leandro Friday morning, and remained there for several hours. [KPIX]
- RH, aka Restoration Hardware, has abruptly scrapped plans for a glitzy new location in Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza, stunning local officials, but it comes after a year of financial difficulties for RH. [Chronicle]
- The LeBron James-joining-the-Warriors chatter can now end, as he has signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. [KTVU]
Photo via Yelp