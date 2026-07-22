A vegetation fire dubbed the Little Fire, which broke out Tuesday afternoon in eastern Alameda County, has now burned over 1,000 acres and was 40% contained as of Wednesday morning.

The fire began just before 2:50 pm Tuesday near Little Valley Road and Hubbard Lane, in the hills east of Sunol, south of Pleasanton and Livermore, amid hot weather conditions. Cal Fire said that limited access to the area where the fire was burning hindered the firefight, and the fire had reached 950 acres as of 6:30 pm, with 10% containment.

The fire spread in the direction of the Ruby Hill Golf Club and gated community, and evacuations were ordered for two zones in the area.

No structures have been damaged so far, but one firefighter was injured when a Cal Fire engine rolled over near Ruby Hill Drive, as KTVU reports.

🚨 [Incident Update] #LittleFire

🔥 Size estimated at 950 acres

🛑 Containment: 10%

Firefighting resources remain actively engaged in the area. Please continue to stay clear of the vicinity to allow crews to work safely. @LPFDFirefighter @AlamedaCoFire 🚒#CALFIRE pic.twitter.com/x4CLw5akvo — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 22, 2026

About 80 evacuees gathered at the Pleasanton Senior Center Tuesday night, as Bay Area News Group reports. Some had first-hand experience of other fires elsewhere in Northern California, including 84-year-old Barbara Wilcox, who told the news group that she and her husband lost a second home in Grizzly Flats in the 2021 Caldor Fire.

Mentioning the tragedies of the Oakland hills fire and 2017's Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, Betsy Harris tells Bay Area News Group she was still in "total denial" about the situation and "slow-walked" her packing and evacuation process.

"I know it can happen... But it just didn’t seem real. I couldn’t believe it was happening so quickly," Harris tells the news group.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. As the Chronicle reports, PG&E said that none of its equipment was affected by the fire.

Weather conditions are expected to be considerably cooler and more humid in the area Wednesday, aiding the firefight.

Top image: Photo via Alameda County Fire Department