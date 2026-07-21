Local:
- Sausalito City Manager Elaine Forbes, who is accused of breaking into three vessels over the weekend and causing damage during an apparent mental health crisis, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. Prosecutors plan to file four misdemeanor charges, including one count of prowling, two counts of disorderly conduct for lodging without consent, and one count of petty theft. [KQED]
- The Gilroy Garlic Festival, founded in 1979 and deemed the world’s largest garlic festival by Guinness World Records in 2017, is taking place this weekend beginning Friday and running through Sunday after facing financial strain in recent years. [NBC Bay Area]
- CVS pharmacies nationwide now carry select prescription medications for dogs and cats, including antibiotics, allergy medications, flea and tick treatments, insulin and pain relievers. [ABC News]
National:
- The Trump administration has frozen more than $1 billion in Medicaid funding to California and Minnesota, alleging the states submitted potentially fraudulent claims tied largely to in-home care services until they prove the claims were legitimate. [Politico]
- A viral AI-generated video falsely depicting actor Penn Badgley cheering for Spain in the World Cup final while silently flexing his muscles racked up millions of views before many realized it was fake, fueling widespread concern over how realistic deepfakes have become and the growing difficulty of distinguishing AI-generated content from reality. [Buzzfeed]
- There’s apparently a trend called “sharking,” in which epidemically lonely men across the US encourage each other online to do disgusting things to women in public, specifically at Dollar Tree. [Guardian]
Video:
- While this author couldn’t attend the epic Mosswood Meltdown festival in Oakland over the weekend, we had fun watching highlights on social media. Sunday’s festivities appeared to culminate in this reel during the Dead Milkmen’s “Punk Rock Girl,” featuring several fans crowdsurfing, including members of Oakland teen riot grrrl band, BitchFit, alongside an elderly man wearing a bike helmet — a retired physicist and regular Mosswood attendee who goes by “Photon” — and a mohawked prepubescent boy.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist