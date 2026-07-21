An armed carjacking suspect in Vallejo was fatally shot by police during a felony traffic stop Monday afternoon after he allegedly opened fire on an officer.

The shooting happened around 1:15 pm Monday after Vallejo Police officers tracked down a gray sedan that had been reported stolen in an armed carjacking about an hour earlier, as KRON4 reports. Officers located the vehicle near Mahogany Drive and Broadway Street, where the driver, later identified as 44-year-old Rommel Delfin Querol, wound up on a dead-end street before officers initiated a felony traffic stop with their weapons drawn, according to Vallejo Sun.

The police department says Querol immediately opened fire on officers, prompting two of them to return fire. Querol was struck at least once, and officers reportedly provided medical aid until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In ABC 7’s video segment, reporter Cameron Bopp notes that the police radio indicated there was also a passenger in the car, who was detained. The two officers were not injured.

Aerial footage from ABC 7 showed the sedan crashed through a fence with apparent bullet damage to the driver's side windshield and a shattered rear window. Bopp reports that the shooting occurred in a densely populated neighborhood near several businesses, where workers and residents gathered afterward to make sure friends and coworkers were safe.

Neighbors described hearing a barrage of gunfire during the confrontation. One resident told Vallejo Sun she was cooking when she heard several shots and hid in her living room, fearing stray bullets. Another nearby resident said the neighborhood has long dealt with crime and drug activity, though this was the first shooting she'd experienced there.

Vallejo's mobile crisis response team, iHart, also went door to door offering information and counseling resources to nearby residents.

"We just go door to door, like, 'Hey, are you aware that an incident happened in the community earlier today?'" program manager Rayvon Williamson said, speaking to Vallejo Sun. "We give them an understanding of what happened, and try to give them assurances."

The Solano County Major Crimes Task Force is leading the criminal investigation, while the Solano County District Attorney's Office and an independent investigator will also review the shooting.

The two officers have been placed on administrative leave, and Vallejo police said they plan to hold a community town hall within the next seven to 14 days to share more information about the incident.

The shooting comes as Vallejo police remain under state oversight following years of officer misconduct controversies. As SFist reported last year, 56 civilians were shot by Vallejo officers between 2001 to 2020, and 30 of those shootings were fatal, prompting the ACLU to call for an independent investigation into the City Attorney's Office.

Related: ACLU Wants Investigation Into Vallejo City Attorney Over Alleged Police Misconduct Cases

Image: Vallejo Police Department via Facebook