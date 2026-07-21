A new arts college named for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his wife is set to be the "cornerstone" of Vanderbilt's new San Francisco satellite campus, with the focus being a blend of arts education, design, engineering, and AI.

It will be called the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang College of Art, Architecture and Design, and it will become a major piece of the new Vanderbilt campus that is set to open next fall in Potrero Hill, at what's currently California College of the Arts. As the Chronicle reports, the Huangs have donated $75 million to the new arts college, which will offer an interdisciplinary approach to arts education that will likely be less focused on fine arts, and more focused on emerging technologies and the commercial applications of art and design.

We learned back in January that Vanderbilt was buying the struggling CCA, and they only said at the time that they planned to maintain a California College of the Arts Institute at Vanderbilt — but that didn't sound like the extent of their plans.

As Vanderbilt says in a release today, "Vanderbilt San Francisco will focus on engineering, entrepreneurship and design to educate artists, makers and designers whose work bridges creative expression and technological innovation."

"San Francisco offers an extraordinary environment for learning across art, architecture, design and culture,” says Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier in a statement. “This college, together with additional academic programming under development, will prepare creative leaders to shape culture, industries and communities in San Francisco’s thriving economy, nationally and around the world.”

Vandbilt University has become something of an "It" school for graduating high school seniors in recent years, and it has been vaulted into the upper echelon of higher education in terms of its competitiveness and selectivity as a result. New York Magazine had a piece last week about "How Vandy Bested the Ivies," discussing the satellite campus Vanderbilt is opening in New York's Chelsea neighborhood. Like the SF campus, the NY satellite will give incoming Vanderbilt students the ability to spend semesters far outside of Nashville in two of the nation's major economic hubs, giving them potential feet in the door with internships at the biggest companies — or as NY Mag puts it, letting students live out "some sort of Wolf of Wall Street–meets–Felicity fever dream."

Vanderbilt also has plans for a graduate campus in West Palm Beach that will focus on finance, management, engineering, space technology and innovation, defense technology, and manufacturing.

The growth plans only add to Vanderbilt's current draw, with students also apparently attracted to its growing prestige, having undergone a "reputational makeover," per NY Mag, over the last 20 years — "becoming fancier, less southern, and considerably more selective." Reportedly, Vanderbilt accepted only 2.9% of its regular-decision applicants this year, and its overall acceptance rate looks to be around 4.8%, putting it on par with Yale.

So, adding an AI billionaire's donation to the mix, along with his name, lends some cachet to Vanderbilt's plans for a Bay Area arts-meets-technology college for prospective students who don't want to end up with a useless art degree.

While the New York campus is only taking in around 90 students to start, the SF satellite will be considerably larger, with 1,000 undergraduate and graduate students along with full-time faculty. The university said that its course offerings at Vanderbilt SF will be "leveraging the latest breakthroughs in advanced technology and grounding students in the foundational domains of art and architecture; developing technical mastery and visual sophistication through studio practice and design labs; and building business and technical fluency through innovation and engineering."

Meanwhile, CCA plans to graduate students in the 2026-27 academic year, and any remaining CCA undergrads will need to apply to transfer to Vanderbilt, or go elsewhere.

In a statement, Jensen and Lori Huang said that art and technology together can "shape civilization," and they added, "We are delighted to partner with Vanderbilt University to cultivate the next generation of creators and help San Francisco remain one of the world’s great centers of creativity, innovation and culture."

Previously: Vanderbilt University Is Indeed Opening an SF Campus, and It Will Be at Potrero Hill’s California College of the Arts

Photo courtesy of Vanderbilt University