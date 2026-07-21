- The giant crow sculptures in the Panhandle were defaced with white spray paint over the weekend. The've since been cleaned off, but organizers of the privately funded Big Art Loop say that if there is much more future vandalism, sculptures will just need to be removed from public spaces altogether. [Chronicle]
- The California DMV is expanding its digital ID program to about 60% of drivers in the state, allowing them to carry their driver's licenses in their phones. [KPIX]
- Bars in SF and San Jose saw a 15.6% increase in weekly visits during the World Cup, and businesses around San Pedro Square in San Jose saw significant crowds for about three weeks straight. [KPIX]
- Four Chairs, a brunch spot in Bernal Heights, had its front windows smashed by a vandal who was caught on surveillance video throwing a rock through them. [KRON4]
- Fintech company Brex, which went mostly remote in 2021 and gave up its Financial District offices, returned to SF in 2025 to a building on Brannan Street, and now they are taking over the entire 200,000-square-foot building. [Chronicle]
- A preliminary hearing that's expected to last three to seven days is beginning in Los Angeles in the murder case involving singer D4vd. [ABC 7]
- Trump announced a new round of 50% tariffs on a range of Canadian goods Monday, in a retaliatory action against Canada's retaliatory actions against his initial round of tariffs last year. [CBS News]