Disney announced its third round of layoffs this year, eliminating several hundred jobs across the company, with Pixar expected to cut around 116 employees despite the box office success of Toy Story 5, though Disney has not confirmed that figure.

The Walt Disney Company announced another sweeping round of layoffs, cutting several hundred jobs across its entertainment businesses Tuesday, with Pixar's Emeryville studio taking the biggest hit within the film division, according to the Hollywood Reporter. While Disney has not confirmed a breakdown by division, a source familiar with the cuts told TheWrap that roughly 116 Pixar employees were laid off.

The reductions also reached Disney Entertainment Television, ESPN, corporate divisions, and Disney Studios, with National Geographic reportedly among the hardest hit. According to the Hollywood Reporter, many of ESPN's eliminated positions were behind-the-scenes roles tied to the company's integration of the NFL Network. Employees were reportedly notified of the layoffs Tuesday morning.

“These changes are part of our continual evaluation of how we manage resources and reinvest across the company as our industry continues to evolve,” a Disney spokesperson told TheWrap.

As SFist reported in 2024, Pixar previously eliminated about 175 jobs — roughly 14% of its workforce — following another round of 75 layoffs the year before, as Disney shifted away from prioritizing streaming content and back toward theatrical releases.

This April, Disney eliminated another roughly 1,000 positions spanning marketing, television, ESPN, technology, studio operations, and corporate teams as the company continued reshaping its workforce, as the Chronicle reported at the time.

“We're building a company that's more agile and better equipped for how the entertainment business is changing,” D'Amaro told employees in April.

Most of this week's cuts at Pixar were reportedly concentrated in production and operations and reflect the studio's current project pipeline rather than a single film, though Pixar's recent original films have produced more uneven results.

The latest cuts come even as Toy Story 5 delivered a massive box office debut after opening June 19, earning an estimated $312 million worldwide during its opening weekend, including a franchise-record $160 million domestically, as the Chronicle reports.

Last year's Elio posted the weakest opening weekend in the studio's history, while Hoppers earned stronger reviews and improved ticket sales but still fell well short of the commercial success of Pixar's established franchises.

Disney reportedly employed about 230,000 people worldwide as of late 2025. Pixar's upcoming slate still includes the original feature Gatto, directed by Luca filmmaker Enrico Casarosa, along with Incredibles 3.

Related: Pixar Hit With Layoffs Affecting 14% of Its Staff

Image: A man rides his bicycle and walks his dog past the entry gates at the headquarters of Pixar Animation Studios in downtown Emeryville, California, with logo visible, June 12, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)