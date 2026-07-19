Getting old sucks. However, if you can feel even a fraction as alive as punk godfather Iggy Pop appeared during his headlining set Saturday at Oakland's Mosswood Meltdown, there's hope for us yet. The same can be said of Stockton lads Pavement, who reunited once again to bring Friday's pre-party event to a rousing close.

Both marked major coups for Mosswood Meltdown's organizers, who often mix-and-match esoteric acts with local talent and a few true legends. But their 2026 installment is arguably their strongest yet, with the addition of an extra day and a roster of talent that also includes Bikini Kill, Wednesday, and a Ramones cover band fronted by Sleater-Kinney with Fred Armisen on drums.

Each year, the whole affair is brilliantly anchored by filmmaker John Waters, who personally introduces every set across the weekend.

John Waters introduces Vivian Girls on Friday, July 17 at Oakland's Mosswood Meltdown

"I’m still the oldest person to appear on either stage tonight," the 80-year-old Waters quipped while introducing Iggy Pop, "but our headliner is only one year younger than me. He's the ultimate music top for a world that has no choice but to be his bottom."

As always, Waters was correct. Shirtless and ready to deliver, Iggy Pop and a backing band of younger musicians tore through a short but triumphant set that included classic cuts like "Search and Destroy," "The Passenger," and "I Wanna Be Your Dog."

When Pop's band lit into "Lust for Life," a hawk happened to soar over the stage. Later on, members of rising rock act the Linda Lindas were spotted dancing together in the crowd. With impressive sets from Philly's Mannequin Pussy and Kyoto's Otoboke Beaver offering the perfect lead-in, Pop proved he's still up for the task when it comes to working a field of punks into a frenzy.

Iggy Pop performs from within a cage on Saturday, July 18 at Oakland's Mosswood Meltdown

Things were decidedly more mellow on Friday night as slacker rock kings Pavement held court for their first show of 2026. Their set followed captivating efforts from the newly reunited Vivian Girls and emerging rock heavyweights Wednesday, all building to the evening's big finish.

Stephen Malkmus and company sounded sharp as they shredded through a setlist that balanced former MTV staples like "Range Life" and "Cut Your Hair" with random clever asides, snippets of Led Zeppelin, and some world-class noodling. At one point, band member Bob Nastanovich took a moment to honor the late Gary Young, who died in 2023 and was briefly Pavement's original drummer.

"He changed all of our lives and we loved him every second," Nastanovich acknowledged, imploring fans to check out Louder Than You Think: the 2023 documentary on Young.

"If I were a musicologist," Malkmus added, "I’d study him. The stuff he did on drums for ‘Summer Babe’ was unrepeatable."

Pavement perform on Friday, July 17 at Oakland's Mosswood Meltdown

The same can be said of Mosswood Meltdown. The combination of its one-of-a-kind lineups, intimate outdoor stages, and friendly crowds paired with the incomparable presence of John Waters perennially stepping to the pulpit remains a recipe for a rare, singular kind of joy.

You have one last chance to get it on the fun: Mosswood Meltdown concludes Sunday, July 19, with performances from Peaches Christ's Punk Pride, the Return of Jack and Judy (aka the aforementioned Ramones cover band), and a headlining set from riot grrrl pioneers Bikini Kill.

Related: Mosswood Meltdown Announces 2026 Lineup, Iggy Pop and Bikini Kill Are Headliners

Images: Zack Ruskin