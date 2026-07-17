A former SF Sheriff’s deputy was arrested for allegedly forcing a woman to perform oral sex in the bathroom of the county jail, and trying to dissuade her from reporting it soon after — all within a month of being hired at County Jail No 2.

Former deputy Damon Jones, 34, was arrested Wednesday in Solano County after the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office charged him with sexual activity with an inmate and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, as KTVU reports. The arrest comes just days after prosecutors charged another San Francisco sheriff's deputy in a separate case.

Prosecutors allege the incident occurred on September 11, 2025, about a month after Jones transferred to County Jail No 2, when he instructed the woman — a transgender inmate — to accompany him to the jail gym.

According to prosecutors, surveillance video shows the pair walking through the jail before entering the gym bathroom alone. Jones allegedly went into a stall, and the woman followed. Roughly two minutes later, she exited, removed a plastic bag from her sock, and reportedly spat into it before Jones escorted her back to her housing unit.

According to the Chronicle, the woman later told investigators that Jones forced her to perform oral sex on him, and then threatened to transfer her to a housing unit where she would feel less safe if she reported what happened.

The woman reportedly disclosed the alleged assault to her public defender shortly afterward, handing her the ejaculate in the plastic bag as proof, though the case took months to reach an arrest after it was initially investigated by the Sheriff's Office before being handed over to the San Francisco Police Department.

Jones, who was hired in June 2024 and assigned to County Jail No 2 in August 2025, was fired after the Sheriff's Office learned of the allegations.

“Unfortunately, sometimes we encounter bad actors,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said, per the Chronicle. “I hope that … both of these cases send a message to staff that there is no tolerance for this type of conduct, and that we as law enforcement have the obligation to hold each other accountable when the law is broken and the public’s trust is violated.”

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tara Moriarty said anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the SFPD, the Department of Police Accountability, or the Sheriff's Office's internal affairs unit.

As SFist reported earlier this week, the arrest comes just days after prosecutors charged Deputy Nanette Musto, 51, with battery and misdemeanor assault for allegedly touching an inmate’s breast without permission after asking whether it had been surgically enhanced.

Additionally, the Sheriff's Office and County Jail are facing two federal class action lawsuits. One, filed in May by 20 women, alleges deputies used body-worn cameras to record female inmates during a mass strip search, while a second lawsuit filed last month claims jail conditions are unconstitutional because of inadequate sunlight and other alleged deprivations.

Related: SF Sheriff’s Deputy Charged After Caught on Camera Allegedly Groping Inmate

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