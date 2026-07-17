A family-friendly drone show is coming to Oracle Park in September which will feature images and characters from the Harry Potter universe, rendered in the air above the stands via 1,200 drones.

It's called "Drone Art Show: Harry Potter," and the hour-long spectacle had its official premiere last month at LA's Dodger Stadium, as the Chronicle reports. As drone-rendered owls, trains, and characters appear in mid-air, music — both recorded and live via a string quartet — and snippets of dialogue from the Harry Potter films play over the soundsystem.

The San Francisco show is scheduled for September 5 at Oracle Park, and general admission tickets are $55, or $38 for kids under 12. There will, of course, be merch for sale, and "themed treats and other delights," including, apparently, Butterbeer™.

The video below shows a six-minute segment of the show, via a preview that took place in May at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix.

The world of Harry Potter and, specifically, its creator JK Rowling, have been the subjects of boycotts in recent years by the LGBTQ+ community, following Rowling's statements about trans women and her stance as a TERF — trans-exclusionary radical feminist. This has led to Rowling's books being removed from some San Francisco bookstores, and it could lead to some form of protest around this drone show.

The show is being put on by Colorado-based Nova Sky Stories, and it's not known to what extent Rowling herself could be profiting from it, via any licensing agreement.

A new rendition of the Harry Potter books is set to premiere on HBO in series format, beginning with the eight-episode first season, based on the first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The teaser trailer was released in March, and the series premieres on Christmas Day.