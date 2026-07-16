Two men were arrested when police responded to a report of a burglary at a vacant home in South San Francisco Tuesday and found them allegedly running a counterfeit currency and identity theft operation.

A pair of suspects are accused of breaking into a vacant South San Francisco rental home, changing the locks, and using the property to carry out an alleged counterfeit money operation before police uncovered the scheme earlier this week, as KRON4 reports.

Officers responded to the Arroyo Drive home around 5:15 pm Tuesday where they found equipment used to produce counterfeit currency, along with evidence of identity theft and controlled substances. South San Francisco police identified the suspects as 41-year-old Arvin Ibasan of San Francisco and 37-year-old Christopher Roliz-Maguigad of Seaside.

According to KPIX, investigators have not determined exactly when the break-in occurred. Captain Tony Pinell reportedly told the outlet the identity theft investigation involves “multiple victims,” and that the case remains under investigation.

Ibasan was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary, forgery, identity theft, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with a prior conviction, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roliz-Maguigad was booked on suspicion of first-degree burglary, identity theft, making counterfeit checks, and conspiracy.

Roliz-Maguigad was scheduled to appear in court Thursday, while Ibasan's first court appearance is set for Friday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact South San Francisco Police at 650-877-8900 to speak with a burglary detective.

Related: South SF Teen Allegedly Steals Car, Rams Into Multiple Other Cars On Two-Hour Joyride Before Police Catch Him

Image: South San Francisco Police Department via Facebook