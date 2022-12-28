A wild car chase tore through South San Francisco Tuesday afternoon, with the alleged car thief crashing into several cars and a police cruiser, yet this alleged car thief is a mere 15 years old.

The latest and quite crazy Bay Area car chase story comes to us from the peninsula city of South San Francisco, made all the more unusual by the fact that the suspected car thief who led police on the chase is just 15 years old. Suffice to say that someone is probably not getting their driver’s license on their 16th birthday in 2023.

KTVU has the story of the car chase with a 15-year-old in an allegedly stolen car, an incident which started at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, in a largely residential part of South San Francisco at the intersection of Radburn and King Drives. South San Francisco PD had apparently already been notified that the car was stolen, so they approached the vehicle. But according to KTVU, “As officers tried to stop the driver, the teen ‘intentionally rammed’ the car into a patrol car and then fled.”

The unnamed, male 15-year-old suspect was just getting started. As KTVU further explains, “The teen was driving recklessly, including driving the wrong way down streets, police said, prompting officers to stop chasing him.”

Yet they would chase him again, two hours later, when police saw the young man with the allegedly stolen car in the hotel row area of South Airport Boulevard. Again he tried to resist capture, and KTVU reports the teen “crashed into several cars on airport property,” and that “two people inside the cars were taken to the hospital.“

With the allegedly stolen car now immobilized by multiple collisions, the youngster attempted to escape on foot. He did not get far, and police say he was arrested and transported to the Hillcrest Juvenile Hall in San Mateo.

Image: South San Francisco Police Department via Facebook