Music festivals on the scale of Outside Lands are not designed for people with broad or varied tastes, and once again, the set-time schedule reveals a variety of moments when fans will have to make difficult choices, and likely miss an act or two who they'd otherwise like to see.

Outside Lands is just a week away, if you can believe it, with the music starting at noon sharp on Friday, August 7.

And the first big conflict, for some, will come on Friday when headliners Charli xcx and Griztronics will be head to head at opposite ends of the festival grounds. You could, conceivably, catch a few minutes of Griztronics at the Twin Peaks Stage before trekking all the way back to the Polo Field for Charli, but their sets start 15 minutes apart and no Charli xcx fan is going to do that.

(Speaking of conflicts, Charli's management maybe should have thought twice about scheduling a Q&A at Amoeba Music in the Haight at 3 pm on the first day of the festival, forcing fans to either miss the first four of five hours of Outside Lands to see her up close, or miss the chance to see her up close — even though the line to get into Amoeba will likely be stupidly long, and kids with no festival tickets will be lined up all day.)

Charli xcx performs onstage during Spotify Presents: Music, Fashion, Film - Live in Nashville at The Basement East on July 29, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Spotify)

The older folks who are fans of Modest Mouse might also be conflicted if they want to see Ms. Brat Summer herself, because Modest Mouse will be playing on the Sutro Stage also during that same time slot.

The difficult choices continue on Saturday with The xx, The Strokes, Pink Pantheress, and electro outfit Lane 8 all in near-simultaneous nighttime slots. And on Sunday, people will be choosing between ending the weekend with RUFUS DU SOL, Death Cab For Cutie, or Baby Keem — though like with Vampire Weekend last year, Death Cab will do an opening set early on Sunday as well, taking the Twin Peaks Stage at 12:40 pm.

See the full set-time schedules here.

Tickets for Outside Lands are mostly sold out, and they've got a waitlist going. If you still need a shuttle pass, you can buy that here.

Related: Outside Lands Night Shows to Include GRiZ at The Independent, Modest Mouse at The Castro