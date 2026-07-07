A restaurant in Foster City gained widespread attention over a message on its menu telling parents they’ll be charged if anything is broken or damaged due to kids behaving disrespectfully — while going on to list recent costly mishaps.

Chez Xue owner You You Xue said the policy was added to the menu earlier this year after seeing disruptive behavior from both children and parents over the years, including kids running around the dining room and parents changing diapers at dining booths, as SFGate reports.

Xue said the final incident that prompted the written warning occurred in April when a child dropped and shattered a credit card reader. The policy recently went viral on social media, receiving 1.6 million views as of Tuesday.

“Please control your children” 👀



Spotted on a local Chinese restaurant menu in SF. pic.twitter.com/yRvLUzgpPO — Raymmar (@raymmar) June 28, 2026

Xue, who also owns Michelin-recognized wonderful in Millbrae, said the policy was never intended to be an “anti-children campaign,” but rather a way to set expectations for diners. He told SFGate parents are not charged when items are accidentally broken, but fees may apply when damage results from reckless behavior or children playing with restaurant property.

“For us, it’s about respecting the restaurant, respecting other guests,” said Xue, speaking to the San Mateo Daily Journal.

The message on Chez Xue’s menu lists several examples of incidents in which damage occurred and the resulting charges, including a $327.03 fee after a child dropped and broke a credit card machine, a $109.38 charge after a child carved shapes into a tabletop, and a $5.47 charge after a child knocked over and broke a teacup.

“In my opinion, the message is not controversial,” Xue told SFGate. “I think some other restaurants would find this message to be too direct or unpolished … but at the end of the day, I would be saying this message one way or another to my customers, either verbally or in writing.”

Since adding the children’s behavior policy, Xue said incidents at Chez Xue have declined significantly. He plans to keep the rule in place and said he intends to add a similar policy at a new restaurant expected to open in Mountain View this summer.

Related: [Updated] Zazie Owner Vents Frustration About Small Children In Restaurants

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