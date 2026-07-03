City officials are preparing for large crowds with extra police presence this weekend surrounding World Cup watch parties and Saturday’s epic fireworks show, and they're urging residents to expect traffic delays and to take public transit.

Mayor Daniel Lurie announced Thursday that the San Francisco Police Department will be deploying additional officers in the Mission District and other areas hosting large World Cup watch parties this weekend, as KRON4 reports. The increase in patrolling follows Tuesday night’s shooting near Spark Social, where two people were injured after a Mexico-Ecuador viewing event, as SFist reported previously. Spark Social has since canceled the remainder of its World Cup screenings.

Mayor Daniel Lurie said on social media that the extra patrols will supplement regular staffing as San Francisco heads into a busy weekend that includes several World Cup matches, Fourth of July celebrations, and the city’s 250th anniversary festivities. Police Chief Derrick Lew said officers will be assigned specifically to World Cup gatherings, urging fans to “look out for each other” and to call 911 if they see an emergency.

A big World Cup weekend is here—and we want everyone to have fun and celebrate safely.



In the Mission District, we are adding officers on top of regular patrols to ensure that the fans gathering can enjoy the games. To everyone heading out: look out for one another, and if you… pic.twitter.com/DsGbuONsH6 — Daniel Lurie 丹尼爾·羅偉 (@DanielLurie) July 2, 2026

“A big World Cup weekend is here — and we want everyone to have fun and celebrate safely,” said Lurie. “Let’s go Team USA, let’s go Team Mexico, and let’s go, San Francisco.”

The added police presence expands on broader security measures the city announced earlier this week for the holiday weekend, which include the rare fireworks display over the Golden Gate Bridge, according to KPIX. Officials are encouraging people to take public transit, expect traffic delays and road closures around the bridge, and plan ahead for large crowds.

Lurie reportedly pointed to recent events including Pride and Super Bowl celebrations as examples of the city’s ability to safely manage major gatherings.

Related: World Cup Watch Parties Canceled at Mission Bay's SPARK Social Following Shooting

Image: Sceenshot from X