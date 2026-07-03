- Following violence that broke out there and an unruly crowd after Tuesday's World Cup match between Mexico and Ecuador, the City of San Jose is relocating watch parties away from San Pedro Square. Sunday's watch parties for matches between Mexico and England and Brazil and Norway will happen a mile away at Discovery Meadow. [KTVU]
- SF's Marina District is bracing for large crowds on Saturday for the planned fireworks on and around the Golden Gate Bridge. There will be road and parking lot closures around Crissy Field and Marina Green, and police will be checking IDs to verify residency to allow cars through. [KTVU]
- But will those fireworks even be visible, given that there is almost always fog that rolls in and half-ruins them on July 4th? The Chronicle's meteorology team gives it a 60% chance of being ruined by fog, and a 30% chance that the view of the spectacle will be decent with some clouds enhancing the view. [Chronicle]
- One person died in a rollover crash on southbound 101 Wednesday evening near the San Francisco International Airport on-ramp. [KRON4]
- A Petaluma man received felony charges this week for intentionally shooting a firework at a neighbor's home during a dispute on Sunday. [ABC 7]
- A federal judge has blocked the Trump DOJ from collecting the medical records of trans kids at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford in Palo Alto. [Chronicle]
- History shows that the Democrats in these midterms have a good shot at flipping the Senate. [NY Mag]
Photo by Kevin Lanceplaine