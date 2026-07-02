Local:
- The World Cup’s Bay Area events finished with a bang Wednesday night as the United States men’s team beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0. Fans showed their appreciation by serenading the players with John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Road,” an informal tradition that sprouted up throughout the tournament. [Chronicle]
- Samuel Powell, 57, of Contra Costa County was charged with vehicular manslaughter Tuesday in connection to a crash in May that killed one pedestrian and injured three others in the Mission District. [KRON4]
- Multiple roads in the Oakland Hills surrounding Grizzly Peak Boulevard will be closed to traffic Saturday due to elevated wildfire risk from illegal fireworks due to dry vegetation. [NBC Bay Area]
National:
- World Cup fans are suing StubHub in Manhattan federal court, alleging the platform canceled or failed to deliver tickets they purchased for thousands of dollars despite its “FanProtect Guarantee.” The proposed class action claims consumers were left without tickets and were out additional travel costs, while StubHub blames issues with FIFA’s ticketing system. [CBS News]
- A Russian couple who climbed to the top of the Empire State Building Wednesday were charged with multiple felonies. They allegedly slept inside the skyscraper the night before, and one of them proposed to the other before they ended the stunt. [ABC News]
- The Onion will be airing its long-awaited parody of Infowars on Thursday nights, featuring the Onion's new creative director, comedian Tim Heidecker, which is sure to make Alex Jones blow a gasket. [Wired]
- In that same vein, here's another satirical and timely gem. [The Onion]
Video:
- San Francisco’s Underscores, aka April Harper Grey, recently wrapped her tour with a sold-out homecoming show that doubled as a love letter to Stonestown Galleria, the mall that inspired her latest album. The hyperpop artist is reportedly set to open for Charli XCX on her North American arena tour this fall.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist