Two people were hospitalized with injuries that weren’t life-threatening after a driver crashed into the back of Boudin Bakery at Fisherman’s Wharf Thursday.

The crash happened around 1:24 pm Thursday at the rear of the Jefferson Street Boudin Bakery, where the parking lot is located, as KRON4 reports.

According to the Chronicle, police said the adult male driver inadvertently drove into the building after allegedly striking two people who were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was treated at the scene and released.

Based on video footage from Citizen, the vehicle was a gray SUV.

It’s unclear whether the injured people had been dining outside or if they were pedestrians. The Chronicle notes that Boudin’s Fisherman’s Wharf location consists of a bread shop, cafe, and bistro.

A manager told the outlet that he heard the commotion, but there didn’t appear to be any significant damage to the building.

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Image: Citizen app