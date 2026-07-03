Governor Gavin Newsom, in his latest gambit to gain national attention ahead of a likely presidential run, will be airing a speech on Saturday, July 4th, in an attempt to both upstage and push back on President Trump and his attacks on elections.

Excerpts of a speech have been shared by Governor Gavin Newsom's office, per the Chronicle, and the governor reportedly recorded his delivery of the speech this week at the governor's mansion in Sacramento, with the intention to post it to social media on Saturday, July 4th, marking the 250th anniversary of the nation's independence. The speech will reportedly focus on President Trump's attacks on mail-in voting, and his recent criticisms about the slowness of vote counting in California, implying, as he has for years now, that the country's entire election system is rigged and corrupt because how could he have lost in 2020?!

And how could Spencer Pratt have lost that LA mayor's race primary unless the commies and radicals meddled in the vote count?!

Newsom's official Xitter account posted a pinned tweet Friday morning, with the Chronicle's story, saying, "You’re gonna want to tune in tomorrow!"

The speech comes a two weeks after Newsom revealed that he and his wife were under investigation by the Trump DOJ, as part of Trump's wide-ranging efforts to punish and intimidate his enemies using the power of federal agencies.

"The core of our democracy, the thing that separates us from a monarchy or a dictatorship, is the fundamental right to vote,” Newsom says in the speech, per the Chronicle. "If we lose that, we lose everything. On America’s 250th birthday, we need a declaration of election independence — a proclamation of freedom from the manipulators and deniers, from the threat of imprisonment for refusing to go along with Trump’s schemes."

As the Chronicle notes, Newsom has endorsed a budget deal that will add $29 million toward vote counting, in order to speed up the process in the state, perhaps in response to Republicans' criticisms.

But the speech he'll be sharing seems more aimed at being a thorn in Trump's side on his big day, the long-awaited semiquincentennial celebration in Washington, DC, at which he plans to give a "long" speech in the blistering heat — and who knows who will even be listening?

Despite the National Weather Service issuing an extreme heat warning for Saturday, Trump plans to go ahead with the speech, so this should be amusing.

As People Magazine reports, while speaking at an event Wednesday at the opening ceremony for the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota, Trump said, "On July 4th, it’s going to be approximately 107 degrees out, and I’m gonna go. And I’m gonna make a really long speech just to show that I can do anything. It’s going to be 107."

It may not actually be that hot by the time Trump takes the stage at the event, dubbed "Salute to America 250 Celebration & Fireworks," because he's not scheduled to go on until 9:45 pm ET. Then the fireworks are set to begin 45 minutes later, likely limiting his speech time.

Newsom mocked Trump's comments about the speech on X, saying, "Long speech, small…*crowd*."

Previously: Newsom Says Trump Is Now Having DOJ Investigate Him and His Wife

Top image: Photo via CA Governor/X