- The massive World Cup watch party in San Jose's San Pedro Square Tuesday night turned chaotic in the hours after the Mexico v. Ecuador match ended, leading to two people being stabbed and a dispersal order from the police. Two people were wounded in separate stabbing incidents, and police declared an unlawful assembly at 11:30 pm. [KRON4 / KTVU]
- An Amber Alert was activated Wednesday after the alleged abduction of a three-month-old boy from the East Bay. It's unclear if the woman believed to have taken the boy, 42-year-old Marina Kazakova, is his mother, but the boy's father says that Kazakova failed to return the child as required by a court-ordered custody agreement. [KRON4]
- Employees of the state of California have been mandated by Governor Gavin Newsom to return to the office four days per week starting today, July 1, which will mark a significant shift for downtown Sacramento. [KPIX]
- Many SF Pride attendees reportedly couldn’t find the free water dispensers at the Civic Center Celebration, and hundreds of empty water bottles were apparently confiscated after organizers changed the policy mid-event. [SFGate]
- Despite the language of the 14th Amendment being fairly clear on the point of birthright citizenship, the Supreme Court's decision on the matter Tuesday was suprisingly close at 5-4, with some legal scholars noting it shows the conservative shift on the issue in recent years. [New York Times]
- Trump took his first flight on the new Air Force One today, the 747-8 that was a gift from the Qatari royal family, and he bragged about it having "a level of luxury that nobody’s ever seen before." [New York Times]
- Tickets still aren't cheap, but the prices of tickets for tonight's World Cup match at Levi's Stadium between the US and Bosnia-Herzogovina have dropped on StubHub, with the cheapest seats now $1,500, down from $3,000 last week. [KRON4]
Photo by Stephanie Rice