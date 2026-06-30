Fans rooting for Mexico have consistently packed the World Cup watch parties at San Jose’s San Pedro Square, with tonight’s match against Ecuador expected to attract tens of thousands of spectators.

As NBC Bay Area reports, San Pedro Square businesses have been preparing for another surge of fans after Mexico's earlier World Cup matches drew standing-room-only crowds, with supporters lining up hours before kickoff.

Merchants say Mexico and US matches have generated the biggest crowds of the tournament, and some vendors have already sold out of Mexico jerseys and other team merchandise.



There was a shooting Sunday night near San Pedro Square which left one person dead and another wounded, but police said they did not believe it was it was linked to a watch party that had been going on earlier that evening.

Watch parties are also planned across the Bay Area for Tuesday's match, with another large turnout expected Wednesday when the US men's national team faces Bosnia and Herzegovina at Levi's Stadium, according to KPIX.

Wednesday’s game marks just the second time the US men’s team has played a World Cup knockout match at home since they were defeated by Brazil at Stanford Stadium in 1994.

Related: How to Watch the First World Cup Matches, at Home or at an SF Bar

Image: Football fans gather to watch USA and Paraguay at San Pedro Square for a FIFA World Cup watch party on June 12, 2026 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)