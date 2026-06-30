Local:
- Supervisor Jackie Fielder is investigating the SFPD’s handling of the “Stud Alley” block party Saturday night. Fielder submitted a letter of inquiry about the night’s timeline and requested a report on the number of overtime hours and costs logged by the police department that night. [KQED]
- The Downtown SF Partnership and Noise Pop’s free event series is set to return to the Front Street entertainment zone on select Fridays through the fall. The first event of the season will be Brat + Bratwurst Summer on July 31, featuring a Charli XCX look-alike contest, face painting, and street games. [Chronicle]
- Musician Oliver Tree, who died earlier this month, arranged for all of his money to benefit emerging artists through “Dr. Oliver Tree’s Extremely Epic Art Grant for Baby Geniuses.” Tree’s memorial will be held at the University of California-Santa Cruz’s Quarry Amphitheater on July 25, which will also be live-streamed. [RollingStone]
National:
- President Donald Trump reported earning more than $1.1 billion from cryptocurrency ventures, including at least $524 million from the Trump-backed World Liberty Financial and roughly $635 million from licensing his $TRUMP meme coin. [ABC News]
- NPR incorrectly reported that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was retiring before issuing a retraction. [New York Mag]
- Representatives Mike Lawler (R-New York) and Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) took part in a shouting match during a hearing on sanctuary policies Tuesday after Ruskin claimed that cities “like New York and Chicago blatantly disregard existing law and provide safe harbor to criminals.” [The Hill]
Video:
- Jello Biafra took the stage at TentacleFest at Great American Music Hall over the weekend following a hemorrhagic stroke in March. Biafra emceed Saturday’s show and sang a number alongside Wheelchair Sports Camp while donning a military uniform with no pants.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist