- One person was fatally shot and a second person was critically injured in a shooting in downtown San Jose Sunday night which was not, police say, linked to nearby World Cup watch parties. [KTVU]
- Just ahead of Pride weekend, a vandal shattered the front windows of Vallejo's (and Solano County's) only queer bar, the Town House Cocktail Lounge, two nights in a row. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Stockton City Council has approved a new ordinance banning the wearing of masks or facial coverings "when they are used to conceal a person’s identity in ways that provoke fear, intimidation, threats, or violence." [KRON4]
- The Supreme Court expanded presidential power to fire regulators and federal agency officials in a 6-3 decision today, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor delivering a dissent from the bench saying that "chaos will follow." [New York Times]
- A separate decision carves out an exception for the Federal Reserve, blocking, for now, the firing the Lisa Cook. [New York Times]
- Preserving mail-in voting at the state level, for now, the Supreme Court upheld a grace period in Mississippi election law that allows late-arriving mail-in ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. [New York Times]
- While he still may end up staying on the Warriors roster after negotiations are said and done, Draymond Green has declined the player option on his contract and is now a free agent, giving the Warriors the option of chasing other free agents including LeBron James. [Chronicle]