According to the Fremont Police Department, a bicyclist was killed late on Saturday afternoon on Auto Mall Parkway after being hit by a car. A man riding an electric bicycle was pronounced dead at the hospital from head trauma while the driver was reportedly unharmed.

In a statement shared by KRON4, FPD say they arrived at the site of the incident at Auto Mall Parkway and Grimmer Boulevard at approximately 4:30pm on June 27 in response to a call for a major injury collision.

Per FPD, a man was allegedly riding an electric bike in the wrong direction in a westbound bike lane located near the I-880 onramp before he was struck by a vehicle traveling west in a right-turn lane designated for the northbound onramp. Police also confirmed that the female driver of the vehicle suffered no injuries and fully cooperated with officers at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still unclear and now the subject of an ongoing investigation.

As KRON4 reported, today's death marks Fremont’s sixth fatal traffic collision of 2026. It also follows a car crash last month in San Francisco's Mission District that left one pedestrian dead and three others with non-life-threatening injuries, as SFist previously reported.

Related: Daly City Police Officer Crashes Into Two People on E-Bike In Visitacion Valley

Image: Daly City Police Department/Facebook