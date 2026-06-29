Local:
- Dozens of Bay Area political figures, including Nancy Pelosi and the woman she's endorsed to succeed her, Connie Chan, signed a letter publicly condemning the Trans March participants who screamed at and physically intimidated state Senator Scott Wiener on Friday. The letter noted, "This kind of intimidation and harassment is what leads to more extreme acts of political violence, something that San Francisco has painful history with and a responsibility to never repeat." [Chronicle]
- California state lawmakers have approved a $351.7 billion budget which, among other things, extends corporate tax credits beyond 2027, and increases spending on housing and homeless aid. [Chronicle]
- Anticipation is building ahead of Wednesday's World Cup match in Santa Clara between the USA and Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Round of 32, which is likely to draw big crowds to area bars and watch parties. [KRON4]
National:
- President Trump continues to refuse to sign bipartisan legislation from Congress that is intended to lower housing costs nationwide. Calling the bill "a yawn" because it doesn't do things like punish his enemies or punish voters in Democratic states, Trump showed once again that he doesn't care much about the the economic concerns of many Americans. [NY Times]
- Decisions on two hot-button cases, one about birthright citizenship and the other about transgender girls in youth and college sports, are set to come down on Tuesday morning. The birthright citizenship case is more than likely going to be a loss for Trump and his racist efforts to deny citizenship to brown people, but the court's conservative majority is also likely to rule in favor of states seeking to bar trans girls from sports teams. [CNN]
- The Supreme Court dealt a blow to Trump's efforts to limit mail-in voting today, however they took up a different case that could be decided next year that could allow states to purge tens of thousands of suspected noncitizens from voter rolls. [CNN]
Video:
- In a Pride Month segment of "Jokes Seth Can't Tell" on Late Night with Seth Meyers, writers Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel once again told some lesbian and Black jokes he can't tell.
Top image: Photo by Mos Sukjaroenkraisri