- The Supreme Court this morning delivered its final rulings of the term, and it upheld a ban on transgender girls playing on school sports terms. The case pertained to laws in Idaho and West Virginia, and advocates say that other states should continue to protect the rights of trans kids. [New York Times]
- After a break, jurors resumed deliberations Monday in the trial of seven protesters who shut down the Golden Gate Bridge for several hours on April 15, 2024, and we should have a verdict soon. [Berkeleyside]
- The fire at the SF Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church on California Street was finally contained Monday night after being raised to three alarms, and the damage seems significant. [Chronicle]
- Around 2,245 PG&E customers nearby the fire had the power cut on Monday at the request of the SF Fire Department. [KRON4]
- SF firefighters also fought a fire on 17th Street in the Mission District Monday night, rescuing one person and two dogs from a multifamily home. [NBC Bay Area]
- After two weeks of deliberations, jurors in Oakland have convicted 30-year-old Victor "Frito" Frieson of killing his on-again, off-again girlfriend 25-year-old poet Zoe Nika Reidy Watts on March 1, 2024. [KTVU]
- Chronicle critic Cesar Hernandez is not a fan of new French brasserie JouJou. [Chronicle]