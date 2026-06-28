- Beloved Castro fixture Orphan Andy's has been sold to a new owner for $200,000. The 24-hour diner was recently put up for sale but is expected to maintain normal operations following the transition to new ownership on July 17. [Bay Area Reporter]
- A standoff over a possible shooting transpired Saturday afternoon on Eddy Street in San Francisco. Police state they were responding to a report of a shooting when the occupant of a room allegedly refused to exit and comply with their demands. Police say a peaceful resolution was ultimately obtained. [NBC Bay Area]
- Authorities with the Tracy Police Department claim a 15-year-old boy stabbed an 18-year-old man to death in front of a local Target on Friday evening. They further state they've apprehended the suspect and allege he and the victim "likely" knew one another. [KRON4]
- In response to fresh strikes on US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait, President Donald Trump says Iran "will no longer exist" if the attacks continue. [CNN]
- The Arson Unit of the San Jose Fire Department is investigating the origin of a one-room fire that broke out at Blackford Elementary School on Saturday afternoon. SJFD said they were quickly able to contain the threat once arriving on scene. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 28-year-old tourist was reportedly killed by a crocodile on Friday night while visiting Mexico's Marina Vallarta Beach. Bystanders attempted a rescue but were unable to save the man. [SFGate]
Image: Hoodline