No stranger to toxic tweeting in recent years, former Giants first baseman and infielder Aubrey Huff has added his homophobic and royally offensive two cents to the Pride Night controversy.

It's unfortunate that the decision of four Giants pitchers' to let their displeasure be publicly known about their team's longstanding embrace of their LGBTQ fans has dominated the local conversation this Pride Month. But here we are, two weeks into this controversy, and it continues to inspire more hate speech and general public outrage, at a time when the local queer community would like to just be celebrating the freedoms they have left.

The latest uproar is over a highly offensive tweet from former Giants player Aubrey Huff, who was part of the magical misfit bunch who won the World Series in 2010 and 2012 before becoming a Trump-loving, rage-filled, sexist lunatic on Twitter.

The Giants even disinvited Huff from a 10-year reunion ceremony they were planning in 2020 for the 2010 World Series-winning team, before the pandemic hit, because of his toxic social media presence, which included a tweet about going over to Iran to kidnap women, and some negative comments about female coaches being hired in men's sports.

At the time, Huff tried to excuse his tweets as "locker room humor," and wrote in an open letter that he was "surprised" to be told he wasn't invited to the reunion, blaming it on the fact that he supported Trump and had been "satirical and sarcastic" on Twitter. He also said at the time, "To the Giants board members who seem to think every Giants fan is a liberal, they aren't."

Now Huff has resurfaced in the Giants universe again, with a tweet that is even more hostile and offensive than anything the team took offense to six years ago. Reacting to the controversy over the acts of pitchers Landen Roupp, JT Brubaker, Ryan Walker, and Sam Hentges to protest their own forced participation in a Pride Night game on June 12 — with the former three defacing their Pride-themed Giants caps with a handwritten reference to a Bible verse.

Writing on Xitter on Tuesday, following the various stories about his onetime teammate Buster Posey failing to meet the moment and fully address the controversy, Huff said, "I can pretty much guarantee you I know exactly what Buster wants to say about having to answer irrelevant non-Baseball questions that pertain to the sexual preference within the LGBTQ fudge packing community... I’m not wearing this gay bullshit. Queers don’t watch Baseball anyway. They watch The View, enjoy therapy, & fudge packing sessions."

Huff adds, "And anyone inside the LGBTQ community, or those who support them don’t like what I just said, then I say to you…. Go fuck yourselves, & eat a dick. And I mean that in the most literal sense."

Huff also posted a screenshot of a lengthy comment he left on the San Francisco Chroncle's Facebook page, reacting to the story about Posey, saying, "All of you gay activist fuck stucks can eat a dick. Literally! Are you that dumb to realize [sic] that Buster is from Georgia, and a good old boy with traditional Christian values?"

He added, among other things, "I know it's San Francisco and most of the population there are definitely into the gay lifestyle. However it doesn't mean they go to Giants games."

He also refers charmingly to "the human excrement that populates within the LGBTQ community."

So yeah! Maybe Posey will have something of substance to say about this controversy now?

I can pretty much guarantee you I know exactly what Buster wants to say about having to answer irrelevant non-Baseball questions that pertain to the sexual preference within the LGBTQ fudge packing community.



You know how I know what he wants to say? Because it’s exactly what I,… pic.twitter.com/nEzrSDJJo6 — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) June 24, 2026

Previously: Aubrey Huff Called Out of Giants’ Reunion After Umpteenth Sexist Tirade

Top image: Aubrey Huff of the San Francisco Giants bites his red rally thong during the San Francisco Giants victory parade on November 3, 2010 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)