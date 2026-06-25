San Francisco was set to begin installing 600 of those long-awaited “Slim Silhouette” trash cans in July, but a last-minute redesign involving the new model’s locking mechanism caused a further delay until fall.

San Francisco’s rollout of its new-generation “Slim Silhouette” trash cans has been delayed yet again, pushing the first large shipment to September or October, as the Chronicle reports. The installation of 600 new receptacles — part of a 3,000-unit rollout, was delayed from an earlier July timeline in a project that dates back to 2018.

As SFist reported previously, a small pilot testing program of eight cans has been in place since April, which officials say is performing as expected.

The department of public works reportedly said the design change was tied to a durability tweak for the Slim Silhouette’s heavy-duty anti-scavenging lock, meant to prevent people from rifling through bins and scattering trash onto sidewalks.

“It’s been difficult keeping the streets clean around some trash cans,” said spokesperson Rachel Gordon, speaking to the Chronicle. “We have found that they’re much more difficult to rifle through, which is one of our top priorities.”

The new cans are reportedly designed with separate trash and recycling compartments, sensors to monitor capacity, and a more vandal-resistant exterior intended to reduce graffiti and overflow issues.

The project has also seen a significant reduction in cost. According to the Chronicle, the custom bins are now priced at about $1,375 each, down from earlier projections of up to $3,000. Initial prototypes in 2021 drew scrutiny after costs were reported between $11,000 and $20,000 per unit, but that was for each prototype with design work included. Officials also said fluctuating tariffs tied to the Trump administration did not ultimately have a major impact on pricing.

District 3 Supervisor Danny Sauter, who serves on the Board of Supervisors’ budget and appropriations committee, said he will push for answers if delays continue, noting that “my constituents expect us to be able to do the little things right.”

Sauter began addressing constituents’ concerns over North Beach’s littered sidewalks and lack of trash cans earlier this year. In January, Sauter installed “pizza trash cans” in high-traffic locations, which are designed to better fit square boxes, as previously reported. In April, Sauter wrote on Reddit that his office added 30 of the older 1990s-era bins while waiting for the new rollout.

Previously: Eight Years Later, the First of Those Fancy New Trash Cans Arrive on SF Streets

Image: SF Public Works