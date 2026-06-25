An East Coast-based food influencer/content creator who makes videos for YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram recreated an entire In-N-Out meal, down to the ketchup, from scratch for her Korean parents.

Food content creator Grace Lewis, who is based in New Jersey and makes videos under the moniker Crazy Korean Cooking, went to a whole lot of trouble to recreate the In-N-Out experience from scratch in order to have her parents taste a simulacrum of an In-N-Out burger and Animal-Style fries for the first time.

As shown in the video below, which also appeared on Instagram and TikTok, Lewis studied In-N-Out's ingredient lists and made everything, including the burger buns, condiments, American cheese, often-soggy fries, pickles, and milkshake — with homemade ice cream — herself, from scratch. It seems like multiple days worth of effort, which prompted one commenter to say, "You could’ve flown in to a city with an in n out and returned in time for dinner with the amount of time it took for the homemade ingredients."

Lewis even printed her own authentic-looking menu, and dressed up in a homemade uniform to serve the meal, with logos that say "Out-N-In," perhaps to avoid a lawsuit? She then gives a strange, robotic delivery of lines that may come from In-N-Out's website, saying things like, "We use only fresh, 100% USDA whole chuck."

Also, Lewis set up a fake drive-thru at their house, and had her parents drive up to order. Look at how cute they are!

Lewis's dad appears to tear up saying the burger is so delicious, and her mother notes that the Animal-Style fries remind her of poutine.

We should all have such supportive parents!

Related: Michael B. Jordan Took His 'Sinners' Oscar to In-N-Out