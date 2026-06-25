The 2026 Michelin Guide to California is out, and with it the Bay Area has gained not one, but two new three-star restaurants, bringing our regional tally back to seven.

It was good news for the Bay Area Wednesday night at a ceremony in San Diego for the unveiling of the new Michelin Guide to California — with Michelin stars remaining, for a certain set of globetrotting diners and foodie tourists in general, the gold standard for restaurant excellence, for better or worse.

The Michelin Guide, which began as a marketing tool in France for tire-maker Michelin to get customers to drive more (and buy more tires), traditionally awards one-star ratings to restaurants that are worth a stop in a particular city, two stars indicate being "worth a detour," and three stars means the restaurant is worth a special trip on its own. And while the company line is that ratings are based entirely on food, two- and three-star ratings typically only go to fine-dining restaurants with world-class service as well.

Two restaurants in the Bay Area, Californios in San Francisco and Enclos in Sonoma, were elevated to three-star status from two, and in the case of Enclos, this is happening just barely two years into the restaurant's existence, after it debuted at two stars in last year's guide.

Californios, chef Val Cantu's elevated ode to Mexican cuisine which opened over a decade ago in the Misison District and moved to SoMa in 2021, is now one of four three-star restaurants in San Francisco proper, and one of seven in the Bay Area, with only ten given that status statewide.

Of Californios, the anonymous Michelin inspectors write, "Combining a passion for Mexico’s rich heritage, an electric jolt of imagination and masterful technique, Chef Val M. Cantú has created a truly singular gastronomic destination. The menu draws upon a dizzying variety of Mexican flavors, utilizing the finest products and subtle international influences to transform familiar dishes into deliciously unique culinary creations."

Enclos, led by executive chef Brian Limoge, is part of the hospitality arm of Stone Edge Farm Vineyards & Winery, in downtown Sonoma, and it opened in late 2024 to immediate acclaim. The inspectors say that the restaurant "exudes cozy sophistication and is a respectful retooling of a late 1800s Victorian structure in downtown Sonoma. This tasting menu marries global flavors, refined technique and exceptional ingredients, including produce sourced from affiliated Stone Edge Farm, all shot through with subtle nods to the chef’s New England roots."

Two new restaurants in San Francisco, Wolfsbane and Restaurant Naides, each earned their first Michelin stars, and both restaurants are serving food that will likely position them for star elevations in the future. Wolfsbane marks the second San Francisco venture for chef Rupert Blease and wife Carrie Blease, after closing their one-star Lord Stanley last year, and the inspectors say that "The indulgent multicourse tasting menu shows no shortage of creative flair, offering up Chef Blease’s distinctive take on contemporary Californian cuisine, cleverly accented with Nordic, Japanese and French elements."

Of Naides, the ode to Filipino cuisine from former Sons & Daughters chef Patrick Gabon, they write, "there’s no mistaking this jewel box operation as anything other than a labor of love. ... Naides serves an original interpretation of Filipino cuisine in the form of a stylishly modern tasting menu."

Also getting a new star for 2026 is Healdsburg's Troubadour, Melissa and Sean McGaughey’s sandwich shop and bakery by day that the inspectors say transforms at night "to offer an exciting tasting menu that highlights Californian ingredients with flair and technical precision."

Besides reaffirming the Bay Area's culinary dominance and returning the region to having seven three-star restaurants — which it also did for several years in the last decade — the new guide ratings officially put Sonoma County ahead of Napa in the star tally for the first time. The French Laundry retains its three-star status, and St. Helena's Press, Rutherford's Auberge du Soleil, and Auro in Calistoga all retain their stars, for a total of six. Sonoma County, with SingleThread in Healdsburg and now Enclos each holding three stars, and Cyrus in Geyserville and now Troubador having one star, now has a total of eight.

The Michelin inspectors also gave special honors to new upscale Mexican restaurant Maria Isabel for outstanding cocktails, and two-starred Sons & Daughters for exceptional service.

Losing stars this year are The Shota in downtown San Francisco, O’ by Claude Le Tohic in Union Square, and Le Comptoir at Bar Crenn, the latter it was recently announced will be closing. Kenzo, in Napa, also lost its star.

The full list of Michelin stars for 2026 in the Bay Area is below.

Three stars

Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

Benu, San Francisco

Californios, San Francisco (new)

Enclos, Sonoma (new)

The French Laundry, Yountville

Quince, San Francisco

SingleThread, Healdsburg

Two stars

Acquerello, San Francisco

Aubergine, Carmel

Birdsong, San Francisco

Commis, Oakland

Harbor House, Elk (Mendocino County)

Kiln, San Francisco

Lazy Bear, San Francisco

Saison, San Francisco

Sons & Daughters, San Francisco

One star

7 Adams, San Francisco

Angler, San Francisco

Auberge du Soleil, Rutherford

Auro, Calistoga

Chez Noir, Carmel

Cyrus, Geyserville

Hilda and Jesse, San Francisco

Kin Khao, San Francisco

The Kitchen, Sacramento

Localis, Sacramento

Madcap, San Anselmo

Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco

Naides, San Francisco (new)

Nari, San Francisco

Niku Steakhouse, San Francisco

Nisei, San Francisco

Plumed Horse, Saratoga

Press, Saint Helena

The Progress, San Francisco

Protégé, Palo Alto

San Ho Won, San Francisco

Selby’s, Redwood City

Sorrel, San Francisco

Ssal, San Francisco

State Bird Provisions, San Francisco

Sun Moon Studio, Oakland

Troubadour, Healdsburg (new)

The Village Pub, Woodside

Wakuriya, San Mateo

Wolfsbane, San Francisco (new)

Previously: Michelin Highlights Four More 'New Discoveries' In SF, Including Maria Isabel and Kitchen Istanbul



Top image: A dish at Restaurant Naides