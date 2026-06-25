Local:
- A hacker wrote a post on the Sacramento Fire Department’s X account Thursday, falsely claiming a "mass casualty incident" occurred near Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara and the World Cup game was being moved to a different stadium, which disappeared within a few seconds. [KPIX]
- The driver of a California State Parks lifeguard vehicle struck a 20-year-old beachgoer on Kelly State Beach in Half Moon Bay Wednesday who is expected to survive. [NBC Bay Area]
- Apple shares fell 6.12% after the company raised prices on its MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, iMac, and iPad lines by up to $200 to offset soaring memory costs tied to AI-driven supply shortages. [NBC News]
National:
- As per usual, former President Barack Obama provided some gems when it comes to President Donald Trump’s “obsession” with him, joking that he occupies “a suite” inside Trump’s head. [New York Times]
- Dusty Ray Spencer, 44, of Florida, who was convicted of fatally stabbing his wife in 1992, was executed by lethal injection Thursday, making him the oldest person executed in the state’s modern history, and another 74-year-old inmate is scheduled for execution next month. [Associated Press]
- After two days of deliberations in the federal arson trial tied to the deadly 2025 Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, jurors told the court they remain split on all charges against Jonathan Rinderknecht and cannot reach a unanimous decision, prompting attorneys to consider their next move. [Associated Press]
Video:
- SF’s Muttville Dog Rescue now has a resident cat on staff named Little Dude. The organization says one of the most common adoption questions it gets is whether its dogs are cat-friendly, and Little Dude helps provide a quick read, usually by watching each dog closely — out of the corner of his eye — and offering the occasional playful swat of his paw. [KPIX]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist