- A search was wrapping up at Miranda's Rescue, the supposed "no-kill" shelter in Humboldt County where some 700 dogs are unaccounted for. Investigators have found perhaps hundreds of dogs' remains — some with microchips — buried on the property in mass graves and in various stages of decomposition. [Chronicle]
- A registered sex offender, 29-year-old Robiel Sium, who had just been released from jail hours earlier allegedly assaulted a woman on a bike path in Tiburon Wednesday night. [KRON4]
- The Oakland Unified School District shared a budget projection at a meeting this week showing an $8 million surplus next year — its first non-deficit in many years — but that is contingent on following through with $30 million in budget cuts. [KTVU]
- Disney's streaming unit is in talks to lease some space at One Market Plaza, a total of 76,000 square feet that used to be part of Visa's headquarters. [SF Business Times]
- A startup that manufactured high-end tiny homes, called Spacial Homes, leased 16 parking spaces from BART at Castro Valley Station a few years ago to showcase two of their prototypes, but then they went out of business owing BART money, and the tiny homes sit there taking up space two years later. [Chronicle]
- The owner of SF Turkish restaurant Turquaz says World Cup visitors from Turkey have transformed his business in the past week. [Business Insider]
- Donald Trump seems to think that a phone call he made to a US attorney in California is what got the vote count for Steve Hilton to push him through to the general election. [NY Mag]
Top image: Photo courtesy of Jennifer Raymond