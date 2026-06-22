Local:
- Supervisor Stephen Sherrill is now formally urging the city's inspector general to investigate the conduct of William Palmer, the president of the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department Oversight Board who has reportedly been accused in multiple violent incidents involving women, as well as some questionable incidents involving law enforcement. Sherrill is asking Inspector General Alex Shepard to look into whether Palmer has committed "official misconduct." [Chronicle]
- A woman reportedly experienced some sort of mental health crisis in East Oakland Monday morning, leading to an incident in which she allegedly started a car fire and then "swung a large stick" at arriving police officers. The incident led to International Boulevard being closed to traffic between 73rd and 78th avenues. [KTVU]
- Prices for World Cup matches at Levi's Stadium are reportedly skyrocketing, in particular for the the July 1 Round of 32 match featuring the United States Men’s National Team. [KRON4]
National:
- Keir Starmer, the Labour Party prime minster of the UK, has announced his resignation just a week shy of two years in that office. The resignation sets the stage for Parliament to elect its seventh prime minister in a decade, following major turmoil with the Labour Party. [New York Times]
- CNN has pored over hundreds of pages of rulings by federal judges against the Trump administration and analyzed the barrage of unprecendentally negative language that have been used to describe the administration's actions. [CNN]
- Clive Davis, the music industry executive known for signing and guiding stars like Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, and Barry Manilow, has died at age 94. [New York Times]
Video:
- Bon Appetit has a new video out about how to make the quintessential Mission-style burrito, and for once a national publication is not turning directly to La Taqueria. Instead, they talk to Victor Escobedo of Papalote, to learn how it's done.
Top image: A staircase detail at Alcatraz. Photo by Humberto Portillo