- Caltrain and Muni have recovered ridership to the tune of 71% and 80% of pre-pandemic levels, respectively. BART is still at 50% of 2019 levels, but weekday trains seem to be getting more crowded in recent months. [Chronicle]
- Theologians without a bias against LGBTQ people say that the Bible verse cited by anti-gay evangelicals and Christians about Noah's rainbow has nothing to do with Christian ownership of rainbows. The Giants pitchers who tried to use the verse to protest the Pride Night ballcaps were doing so with a misinterpretation, they say. [Chronicle]
- 48-year-old Peter Taraba, who is accused of breaking into and setting fire to the Berkeley Animal Services Shelter on June 6, appeared in court Thursday. [NBC Bay Area]
- Oakland police are seeking the public's help in finding 15-year-old Alziya Bernard, who was last seen Tuesday morning, and who is considered at risk because of her age. [KRON4]
- The injury status of Christian Pulisic, the attacking midfielder for Team USA at the World Cup, remains up in the air ahead of the team's big match against Australia today, which starts at noon in Seattle. [KTVU]
- Now the "American flag blue" paint on the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is peeling, weeks after it was put down and after Trump claimed it would last 50 to 100 years. [ABC News]