- The family of former 49er Aldon Smith, who died Saturday at age 36, is having his brain examined for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. They have lawyered up, and the brain is being sent to Boston University CTE Center to look for evidence of CTE "as well as other damage caused by years of concussions and additional trauma." [ESPN]
- Progressive Democrat Dr. Aisha Wahab is advancing to the August runoff to complete the remainder of former Congressman Eric Swalwell's term. Wahab had 34% of the vote in the latest count, with three other candidates garnering about half that many votes. [KTVU]
- Wendy Schmidt, the wife of former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, has an opinion piece in the Chronicle about the dangers she sees in the untethered development of AI to create "a future where we pay a subscription to do what makes us human — think, feel, strive, communicate." But, Schmidt said, AI can be harnessed as a tool to help in the sciences, especially, and we need "appropriately scaled and regulated AI tools." [Chronicle]
- The Oakland City Council has voted to put a "strong mayor" initiative on the ballot in November that would significantly increase the mayor's executive power. [KTVU]
- Fans packed Levi's Stadium Tuesday night for the late Jordan v. Austria match. [KTVU]
- Voters in Georgia went for a Republican candidate whom President Trump backed in the primary on Tuesday, Mike Collins, over Governor Brian Kemp's pick, in what will be a closely watched and visciously fought battle for a Senate seat with incumbent Democrat Jon Ossof. [CNN]
- Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann, who pleaded guilty in April to eight murders, was sentenced Wednesday morning to life in prison. [New York Times]
Top image: Photo via Aisha Wahab for Congress