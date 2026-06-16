A double shooting during a teen "beach takeover" event in Alameda last week has sparked renewed debate about the trend, with some demanding more police enforcement while others are calling for more spaces for teens to congregate peacefully.

Alameda police are still investigating Thursday night's shooting near Crown Memorial State Beach, where two people were wounded after gunfire erupted during one of the unsanctioned teen "beach takeovers," as KTVU reports. Officers responded around 9 pm to reports of shots fired near Park Street and Shoreline Drive and found two victims who were taken to local hospitals.

While police have not released details about the victims' injuries, Redditors say one of them was shot in the head with a high-caliber rifle, though those reports have not been independently confirmed by authorities.

Both Alameda police and East Bay Regional Park District police responded to the scene, and authorities have said few details will be released while the investigation remains active.

Witnesses told KTVU they heard multiple rounds of gunfire before a large police response converged on the area. Crowds were still gathered at the beach at the time, and officers used loudspeakers to declare an unlawful assembly, ordering people to disperse.

Previous beach takeover gatherings events have reportedly led to fights, underage drinking, pepper-spray and Taser incidents. As SFist reported in March, disturbances at nearby shopping centers have prompted some businesses to close early.

The incident has renewed debate over how the city should respond. Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft said those responsible should be held accountable, including juveniles and potentially their parents, per KTVU. Some residents have called for a larger police presence, with the East Bay Insiders Newsletter noting that Alameda has budgeted fewer officers than the department's authorized staffing level for the second consecutive budget cycle.

Others on Reddit argue the city should also focus on creating more structured activities and gathering spaces for teenagers.

Previously: Beachgoers May Want to Steer Clear of Teen ‘Beach Takeover’ Parties Happening in Alameda