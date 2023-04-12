A suspect who had allegedly been groping and assaulting women on two sides of the Bay was arrested Tuesday in Berkeley, ending a week in which women at the UC Berkeley campus were on high alert after three separate incidents.

We noted Tuesday morning that UC Berkeley police were investigating multiple reports of sexual battery — groping of women — by a single suspect or suspects in the last week. And Monday morning we heard a report of a sexual assault under an overpass in Palo Alto. As we now learn, these incidents were allegedly linked to the same suspect, whom Palo Alto police have identified as 34-year-old Daniel Widyanto Condronimpuno of San Francisco.

The Berkeley Scanner has the news of Condronimpuno's arrest, which occurred on the Berkeley campus in cooperation with the Palo Alto PD. UC Berkeley police initially announced the arrest, which occurred at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, without sharing the suspect's name.

As the Berkeley Scanner reports via Palo Alto PD, a woman in her 50s was assaulted Sunday in the California Avenue underpass in Palo Alto. Both the woman and the suspect were walking bicycles through the underpass, and the suspect allegedly knocked the woman to the ground, assaulted her, and stole her cellphone. She reportedly "sustained moderate physical injuries during the attack."

Two of the three woman who were attacked in Berkeley were UC Berkeley students, and the attacks reportedly took place in multiple locations, including near Memorial Stadium and in the Eucalyptus Grove.

After Condronimpuno was again spotted on campus Tuesday, Palo Alto police responded and conducted the arrest. Condronimpuno was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of sexual penetration by force, assault with intent to commit rape, forcible sexual battery, attempted rape by force, false imprisonment, felony battery, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery.

UC Berkeley police say they encourage any other potential victims to come forward and call 510-642-6760.

Photo: Jeremy Huang