After a new poll released this week, it is looking increasingly likely that the two candidates who will be on the November ballot for governor of California are Xavier Becerra and Steve Hilton.

Former Health and Human Services Secretary and former California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has tightened his lead in the new poll, and he's virtually tied with Republican Steve Hilton, with Becerra at 21% and Hilton at 22%.

As CalMatters notes, billionaire Tom Steyer is still not out of the race at 15%, and these final two weeks before the June 2 primary will see the airwaves and YouTube screens flooded with attack ads from both sides. Becerra's camp has been attacking Steyer's progressive bona fides, his inexperience, and pointing to his earlier investments in fossil fuels, while Steyer's campaign has been attacking Becerra's ties to the oil industry, his hedging on single-payer healthcare, and some negative comments from his former colleagues in the Biden White House.

Becerra has also been attacked by his fellow candidates on the debate stage over a recent scandal and federal embezzlement case involving a former campaign manager and close aide, which involves the illegal siphoning of campaign funds. It's unclear whether any of these attacks have moved the needle.

The new poll, commissioned by the state Democratic Party, finds the remaining Democrats all polling in the single digits, including former Orange County congresswoman Katie Porter who's now at 7% — and this comes after an Emerson College poll, from just days earlier, that had Porter on the rise at 13%. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan is at 4% in the new poll, and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa are both at 1%.

CalMatters continues to say the most likely scenario in the primary is that Hilton and Becerra win the day. But there are still two less likely but possible scenarios: It ends up being Hilton and Steyer, or, just maybe, it ends up being Becerra and Steyer.

State Democrats want this to end up being a Republican-versus-Democrat contest in November, because, like with the Senate race between Adam Schiff and Steve Garvey, the Republican doesn't stand much of a chance in a general in modern-day California.

Even though the possibility has almost entirely faded of the two Republicans, Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, taking the top two spots in the primary, Democrats have been spooked enough by this election season that they are pushing to do away with the top-two-vote-getter primary system in the state.

There are no more debates left, so, cast your ballots as you see fit.

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