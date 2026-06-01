Similar to what happened last year, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie had City Hall workers with an announcement about sweeping layoffs, only to later announce far fewer layoffs would actually be occurring.

With the submission of his proposed $17 billion budget, Mayor Daniel Lurie has pulled back on the number of jobs that need slashing, saying that the 127 layoffs that were initiated in April will be the end of them, per the Chronicle.

"This administration has worked to minimize impacts for city workers while safeguarding San Francisco’s long-term financial health," Lurie said in a statement.

In total, staffing costs are being cut by $130 million in the budget blueprint, and a total of 550 City Hall positions are being elimated, but the majority of those, around 370, are currently vacant.

Lurie's proposed budget now heads to the Board of Supervisors for the input and ultimate approval.

The budge blueprint still leaves a shortfall for the city, however it will be down to around $600 million from the $1 billion that had been projected, and that will be over two years. That deficit is largely being caused by Trump administration cuts to federal health and food stamp programs.

Lurie says he has allocated $98 million to a reserve fund to protect homeless services from federal cuts, an additional $90 million is allocated to getting homeless individuals into emergency housing, and $34 million is allocated to preserve local enrollment in food stamps and Medi-Cal programs.

Also, the proposal includes $120 million to programs intended to prevent people from falling into homelessness, including rental assistance and legal services.

As the Chronicle notes, Lurie heard the pushback about possible cuts to immigrant legal services and LGBTQ organization grants, and those cuts aren't happening.

Previously: Mayor Lurie Says He’s Laying Off 500 SF City Hall Employees, Which Will Not Endear Him to the Labor Unions

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