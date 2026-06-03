We will still be getting updated vote counts over the coming days and the final tally is not yet in, but as of election night, state Senator Scott Wiener and SF Supervisor Connie Chan were in solid first and second places in the race to succeed Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi was right when she suggested in an interview last week that her chosen candidate to succeed her, Connie Chan, would do better than people expected. "I talk to people. Spend your time with the public," Pelosi said, speaking to KQED's Scott Shafer.

Of course, Pelosi seemed to be implying that Chan would prevail over frontrunner Scott Wiener, which is not the case. But polls had shown a much closer race for second place than we see so far in the election results.

Wiener holds a strong lead with 41.3% of the vote, with about half (49.5%) of votes counted. And Chan pulled in 28.6%, nearly double the votes for Saikat Chakrabarti, who stands at 14.94%.

KTVU has already called the race for Wiener and Chan, but a new tally after more votes are counted will arrive at 4 pm Thursday.

"Tonight the people of San Francisco sent a clear message," Wiener said in a Tuesday night victory speech. "The message has been received. San Franciscans are ready for bold leadership, for real results... and a new generation of leaders ready to take on the hardest issues facing our country."

Wiener spoke about Trump's "disaster of a regime," and said that "the people are demanding" that Democrats get them out of office.

"But once we get them out, we can't go back to the pre-Trump status quo," Wiener said. "That is not gonna work. That is what got us into this in the first place. We have to act boldly, as Democrats, to solve these problems. The time for small thinking is over."

Chan held her victory event in the heart of the Mission District Tuesday, at El Rio, as Mission Local reports. And referring to Chakrabarti's massive, self-funded primary campaign budget, Chan said, "San Franciscans! How does it feel to beat $10 million?!"

As the crowd chanted, "Yes we Chan!", she said, "This, this tonight, is a start for many, many people to see the billionaires, all not just in San Francisco, but across the nation. We’re coming for you. We will win on November 3rd!"

Certainly this was the outcome Pelosi was hoping for when she offered her last-minute endorsement, making sure that Chan at least took second place in what had been looking like a tigher race.

We can now expect the campaign budgets to grow as this becomes a two-person battle for Pelosi's seat — and as Chakrabarti's voters, likely, will shift over to supporting Chan, who is the more progressive choice.

Related: Pelosi Finally Says What She Thinks About Chakrabarti and Wiener In Race to Succeed Her

Top image: Left: San Francisco Supervisor and congressional candidate Connie Chan smiles at a "Get Out the Vote" rally on May 29, 2026 in San Francisco, California. U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has endorsed San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan to fill her seat representing California's 11th Congressional District. (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images); Right: Senator Scott Wiener speaks during the CDP State Convention - Tax Fairness for All Families on May 31, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Economic Security Project, Inc.)