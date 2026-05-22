Waymo announced that it was pulling its autonomous taxis off of freeways in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Miami, saying that software improvements need to be made to improve the vehicles' performance in construction zones.

You won't be able to take a Waymo to SFO this holiday weekend, at least not via any freeway, because the company has temporarily suspended freeway service in multiple cities. And the announcement comes just a day after Waymo suspended all service in Atlanta, San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas due to extreme weather — and some specific issues with Waymos driving into flooded areas. That suspension came after a recall two weeks ago due to the issue with floods.

Waymo issued a statement on the suspension, saying that it relates to how well its vehicles navigate construction zones on freeways.

"Safety is Waymo’s top priority, both for our riders and everyone we share the road with," the company said. "We have temporarily paused freeway operations, as we work to integrate recent technical learnings into our software and expect to resume these routes soon."

While Waymo cited no specific incident that prompted the suspension, multiple media sources have pointed to a video posted to Xitter earlier this week by a rider in the Bay Area, involving strange Waymo behavior in a construction zone with traffic.

"Just saw death flash before my eyes in a [Waymo]," writes Elliot Slade. "I use these a lot on the city but tonight we took the freeway and the road was closed. Waymo freaked out and sped up to highway speeds through construction trucks, police chased us. Genuinely thought we were about to die."

Slade added, "The Waymo blasted through cones, swerved huge trucks and sped away from the cops. ... Genuinely the freakiest experience I’ve ever had, felt utterly helpless. These are not ready for highways."

The Waymo blasted through cones, swerved huge trucks and sped away from the cops.



Was kinda freaking out, had my girl in the seat next to me. You can get the sirens.



Genuinely the freakiest experience I’ve ever had, felt utterly helpless.



These are not ready for highways. pic.twitter.com/S1HNQx0VGh — QuietLight (@Elliot_slade) May 19, 2026

Slade also posted a second video showing that the vehicle was taken over by a remote operator at Waymo HQ, before this strange situation began.

In its statement, Waymo added that its vehicles safely navigate construction zones "more than 10,000 times each day."

These suspensions are happening as Waymo continues to expand to more cities in the US and beyond, with plans to provide one million paid rides per week by the end of 2026.

Related: Glitch Allows Waymos to Enter Flooded Roads, Prompting Probe, Voluntary Recall