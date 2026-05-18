She waited a good long minute, but House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi has clearly decided her chosen candidate needs a boost in the primary, and she has now offered an official endorsement.

It was sort of a hedge endorsement that Pelosi gave a week ago, in a few brief comments, saying that SF Supervisor Connie Chan would be "a great member of Congress." Chan's campaign has nonetheless run with that, using the quote in TV spots promoting Chan.

And now, seven days later, Pelosi has simply come out and given her full-throated, official endorsement, two weeks out from the June 2 primary, after some voters have likely already sent in ballots.

"The past six months have given San Franciscans the opportunity to hear candidates for Congress make their case for the future of our city and our country. I have been watching this race closely with all of you — and I believe one candidate stands above the rest," Pelosi said in a Monday statement, per KRON4.

"Connie Chan is the leader best prepared to carry forward the fight for San Francisco in the Congress of the United States," Pelosi said.

Earlier, Pelosi had added that it would be "exciting" for San Francisco to elect its first Asian American representative to Congress as well.

The endorsement comes after the last poll in the race, from EMC Research, sponsored by Families for an Affordable SF, had Chan polling higher than challenger Saikat Chakrabarti for the first time in the race. (The New York Times notes that this pollster does not meet their criteria for reliable polling.)

The poll has frontrunner Scott Wiener polling at 38%, with Chan at 22% and Chakrabarti close behind at 21%.

A poll from just a week earlier, from another pollster not approved by the NYT, found Wiener at 40%, Chakrabarti at 18%, and Chan at 17%.

Moderate Republican-turned-Democrat candidate Marie Hurabiell, meanwhile, has been polling around 5%.

Will Pelosi's full endorsement give Chan the edge she's been needing to make it past the primary? We'll see.

Centimillionaire candidate Chakrabarti, who has already sunk millions of his own money into the race, will likely be outspending everyone in the last two weeks of the race to put his name out there even further.

Previously: Still Not Giving a Formal Endorsement, Pelosi Offers Praise For Connie Chan