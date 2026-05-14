A committee is being established to lead the process of renaming Cesar Chavez Street, 30 years after the name supplanted Army Street, and following the revelation that the workers' rights icon sexually assaulted women and girls.

It took the state of California just a matter of days to rename Cesar Chavez Day, the state holiday that falls on March 31, as Farmworkers Day, following the bombshell March revelations from multiple women that Chavez had assaulted them in the 1970s.

Those women included Chavez's compatriot in the farmerworkers' rights cause, Dolores Huerta, who came forward to publicly admit, for the first time, that Chavez had assaulted her and she had conceived a child as a result.

Huerta seems a likely candidate to become the new namesake of various streets, parks, and schools across California that currently bear Chavez's name. But the decision as to what to rename Cesar Chavez Street in San Francisco will be up to a committee. And as KRON4 reports, Mayor Daniel Lurie has asked Assessor Recorder Joaquin Torres and Susan Leal to lead the group.

The renaming process for the roughly three-mile street is underway, as Lurie's office confirmed to the station.

No potential new name candidates have been floated yet by city officials. The Chronicle published a letter from a reader on March 20, days after the scandal broke, suggesting that Huerta be the new namesake.

But the 95-year-old Huerta later told the SF Standard, through a spokesperson, that streets and schools "should not be renamed after her, but the [United Farm Workers] martyrs, organizers, farmworkers, and families who sacrificed everything to build something bigger than any one person."

The City of Tucson, Arizona already went and renamed their Cesar Chavez Day as Dolores Huerta Day. And San Francisco will need to come up with something else for Cesar Chavez Elementary School, because the city already has a Dolores Huerta Elementary School as well.

As KRON4 reported in March, a petition has been launched to rename Army Street/Cesar Chavez Street in honor of the late action movie star Chuck Norris, who passed away in March at age 86. That effort is being led by onetime District 7 supervisor candidate Stephen M. Pinto.