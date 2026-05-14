The San Francisco Police Department Organized Retail Crime Task Force on Thursday announced the arrests of and charges against five individuals accused of prolific retail thievery in the city.

The most prolific of the accused group is 24-year-old Tyrese Boswell, who according to police targeted two Walgreens locations, in North Beach and Noe Valley, on 27 separate occasions, stealing nearly $40,000 in cosmetics and other merchandise.

Boswell's initial arrest came on December 24, 2025, at which point he was accused of burglarizing the Walgreens at 1175 Columbus Avenue in North Beach a total of 18 times. Following his release, Boswell allegedly continued his pattern of retail theft at a different Walgreens, this one at 1333 Castro Street in Noe Valley. The SFPD task force says that Boswell "was engaged in a week-long theft spree that led to a second arrest on April 4, 2026," and in that spree he reportedly hit the Noe Valley store on seven separate occasions.

After being arrested and released again pending a new court date, Boswell returned to the same Noe Valley Walgreens and allegedly robbed it two more times, getting arrested for a third time on April 16, 2026.

He's facing nine counts of felony second-degree burglary, as well as seven counts of grand theft, along with seven counts of petty theft with prior convictions.

Another alleged thief who targeted the Polk Street Walgreens, 36-year-old Faniel Rusher, was arrested on April 29 in connection with over a dozen retail thefts, as well as violation of a stay-away order that stemmed from earlier thefts at the same store.

Additionally, the retail crime task force announced the arrests of two women, identified as 33-year-old Jacqueline Michael and 35-year-old Darlene Gilbert. The pair is accused of stealing around $3,200 worth of merchandise, primarily meat, seafood, and produce, from one or more Safeway locations across 14 separate incidents. These incidents occurred between January 1, 2026 and April 1, 2026. Both women were arrested in early April, and then re-arrested in early May following alleged repeated theft incidents.

The task force also announced charges against 38-year-old Stanley Young, who is accused in a series of petty thefts at unnamed coffee shops on the 100 block of Sutter Street, the 400 block of Grant Street, and the 1600 block of Noriega Avenue.

Rampant retail thefts clearly continue in some parts of the city despite these not making headlines as much as they did during the "doom loop" narrative days of three years ago.

The SFPD says that "ORC Task Force investigators are maintaining robust partnerships with local retailers to effectively investigate these cases."

Previously: 16 People Named in Alleged $400,000 Santa Clara County TJ Maxx Theft Ring

Photo via Google Street View