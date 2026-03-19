A bill is already being introduced in the California legislature to rename Cesar Chavez Day, which is coming up on March 31, as Farmworkers Day, one day after revelations of his past abuse of girls and women came to light.

Things are moving quickly to strip the name of Cesar Chavez from institutions and landmarks, and California, which was the first state to make Cesar Chavez Day a state holiday in 2000 — with the day first recognized here in 1995 — may be the first to change the holiday's name.

Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas and Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón say they already have a bill that they plan to pass before the end of the month, as the Associated Press reported Thursday.

"For survivors and their families, the weight of their pain is real and ongoing. The first priority is to listen to them with humility and compassion," Rivas said in a statement Wednesday. "The farmworker movement has never been about one man; it is bigger than any one person, and its values of dignity and justice are more important now than ever. To those who have found the courage to come forward, my heart is with you."

Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said he would be open to changing the name of Cesar Chavez Day to honor all farmworkers, but he said it would be up to the legislature to make the change.

On Wednesday, the New York Times published bombshell allegations, backed up by witnesses and multiple levels of factual confirmation, from two women who say they were abused by Chavez when they were underage, in the early 1970s. One woman, now 66, said that Chavez had arranged to share a hotel room with her during the famed 1,000-Mile March protest, and sexually assaulted her when she was 15.

Those revelations came along with Chavez's longtime compatriot and co-founder of the United Farm Workers, Dolores Huerta, saying that she, too, was raped by Chavez, and that he had impregnated her twice. The 96-year-old labor icon admitted she had kept the secret for most of her life for fear that it would damage the farmworker movement.

Miriam Pawel, a journalist who wrote a biography of Chavez, says that she was aware of abuse allegations against Chavez, but they had mostly been kept hidden.

"For many, many years, for most of those people, even when they saw things that they found disturbing, they did not wanna talk about it," Pawel tells the AP.

A mural of Cesar Chavez is displayed at San Francisco State University on March 18, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Labor activist Cesar Chavez has been accused in an investigation of sexual abuse of women and minors. Photo by (Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)

Chavez died in 1993, and San Francisco quickly moved to rename Army Street after him in 1995, just as the state began establishing Cesar Chavez Day on his birthday, March 31.

Former SF Supervisor Tom Ammiano, who helped rename Army Street back then, spoke Wednesday to Mission Local, saying, "It’s very shattering to hear these revelations. I just hate it for Dolores. I hate it for the survivors. I hate it for all of us who really believed in him, and to hear this is very unsettling."

Supervisor Jackie Fielder, who now represents the Mission District, says she supports the de-naming of Cesar Chavez Street, and that seems likely to occur quickly.

Just as quick, the San Francisco State University student association is moving to rename its student union building, which bears Chavez's name. The Associated Students of SFSU said in a social media post Wednesday, "We will develop a course of action with the respective communities and share updates as we address the renaming of our building and mural."

Previously: Revelations of Abuse by Cesar Chavez Followed By Bombshell From Dolores Huerta: Chavez Assaulted Her, Too