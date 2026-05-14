A comical story from the 49ers' George Kittle about killing a spider prompted an unexpectedly tongue-in-cheek scolding from PETA, along with educational tips on relocating spiders outside instead.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle shared a funny anecdote on social media Wednesday detailing how his wife woke him up at 1 am that morning after she encountered a giant spider “the size of a half dollar” in the bathroom.

He said he immediately jumped into action and smacked it with a board he uses for rehab — presumably for a recent Achilles tendon injury.

At 4 am this morning, as I laid in a deep slumber, I was called to action by my wife who had discovered a spider the size of a half dollar in the bathroom. Without hesitation I arose to combat the intruder. Claire handed me the slant board I’ve been using for rehab, and I… — George Kittle (@gkittle46) May 13, 2026

Well, as the California Post puts it, not everyone was having a laugh, as animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals lightheartedly expressed disappointment over Kittle’s inhumane treatment of the spider, accusing him of “unsportsmanlike conduct.” PETA instead encouraged the star player to adopt a “live and let live” approach with spiders.

PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange explained in a statement to the Post that the agency would be happy to send Kittle a bug-catcher to help him gently transfer any unwelcome spiders to the great outdoors instead of squashing them with his physical therapy equipment.

PETA also directed Kittle and others to its website for helpful tips on humanely dealing with unwanted insects in the home. Funnily enough, spiders are the best way to get rid of other insects, as one spider can reportedly consume around 2,000 insects per year.

Related: Adam Devine Leads 'Pitch Perfect'-Inspired Performance at Ferry Building With 49er George Kittle

Image: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on January 03, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)