The East Bay family living in a home where a gas explosion occurred Thursday has been identified by family members who say they "lost everything they owned" in the blast.

The gas explosion last week in Ashland, in unincorporated Alameda County north of Hayward, took the lives of two pets, and injured six people, three of whom remain hospitalized with serious injuries. The blast also destroyed two homes that were next door to each other on the 800 block of East Lewelling Boulevard.

In one of those homes was the family of Jorge Duenas Ponce, which included Ponce, his brother, sister, and two young children. Two of the adults and one of the children remain hospitalized, according to a GoFundMe posted by a neighbor, but they are reportedly in stable condition. Injuries were said to include burns and bone fractures.

"The physical and emotional toll of this tragedy is unimaginable," writes neighbor Allie Fralick. "hile one of the young children is safe, both children have been uprooted from the only home they knew, losing their clothes, toys, and sense of security in the blast."

The fundraiser, seeking to raise $22,000 to help cover immediate expensese including temporary housing and medical bills, has so far raised over $17,000.

PG&E confirmed that the other three individuals who were injured after the blast were workers working for them, and their injuries were apparently minor.

A separate GoFundMe was posted by Jessica Fox, the daughter of the couple in the neighboring house that was also destroyed, who said that her mom, who was home at the time of the explosion, miraculously made it out safely with one of her dogs — however another dog named Bright Eyes, and a cat, were killed in the blast and subsequent fire.

Fox said her father's business was destroyed in addition to the home, and she adds, "They are left with each other, their surviving doggie, and only the clothes they were wearing at the time. My mom’s glasses were blown off her face... her phone, wallet, and ID, clothing, documents. A lifetime’s worth of tools and family heirlooms are gone in an instant."



The explosion happened around 9:38 am on Thursday, and PG&E crews were reportedly already on the scene because a construction crew had ruptured a gas line at the site about two hours earlier.

Construction reportedly stopped following the gas leak, and PG&E said they had stopped the flow of natural gas as of 8:15 am. A second leak apparently began sometime after, which was "secured" as of 9:25 am, and it was just about 13 minutes later that the explosion occurred.

The construction crew was actually at work on the physical street, and has been identified as being part of Oakland-based Redgwick Construction, as KTVU reports. The company was contracted by Alameda County's public works department as part of an active project to improve East Lewelling Boulevard.

Gas service was subsequently cut to part of the block, and PG&E was reportedly providing hotel accommodations for affected neighbors.

